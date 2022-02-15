Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.90. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.62, with a volume of 37,706 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Calfrac Well Services to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$211.62 million and a PE ratio of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.95.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.