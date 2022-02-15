California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Seagen worth $39,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

SGEN stock opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.01.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

