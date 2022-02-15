California State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $37,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.45 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.