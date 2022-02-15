California State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.87 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of V.F. worth $39,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,961,000 after buying an additional 839,726 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,858,000 after buying an additional 177,830 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

NYSE:VFC opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

