California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,587 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $36,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

