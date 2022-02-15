California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 42,347 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Devon Energy worth $39,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $55.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

