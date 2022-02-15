California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,305 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Invitation Homes worth $37,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

