California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,026 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,973 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Splunk worth $41,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Splunk by 2,212.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 134,733 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.62.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.