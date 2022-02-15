California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $44,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.40 and its 200-day moving average is $167.14. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

