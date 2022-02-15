Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stake Lifted by Marlowe Partners LP

Marlowe Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,675 shares during the period. Callaway Golf makes up 21.0% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marlowe Partners LP owned about 0.69% of Callaway Golf worth $35,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Callaway Golf by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $19,460,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $1,990,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% in the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 665,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 150.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

