Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 131.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 279,889 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 214,162 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,498 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
