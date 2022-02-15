Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target to C$3.25

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 35,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,939. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $176.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

