Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 647,759 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Canadian National Railway worth $144,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,455,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $125.28. 26,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,722. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

