Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.25

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and traded as low as $27.49. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 624 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDUAF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.