Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 261,190 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $73,635,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.43 and its 200 day moving average is $311.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

