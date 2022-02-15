Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) rose 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 84,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,007,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

CANO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

