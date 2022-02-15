Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) rose 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 84,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,007,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
CANO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.