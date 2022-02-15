Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.78

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and traded as high as $12.03. Capcom shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 2,380 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Capcom alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.