Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) PT Lowered to €230.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup to €230.00 ($261.36) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

CGEMY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,632. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

