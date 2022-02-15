Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 1,282 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,061 shares of company stock worth $50,150,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $427.95 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.69 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

