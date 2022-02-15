Capital International Sarl Acquires New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,843,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Coupang by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,475,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,348,000 after purchasing an additional 149,944 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,130,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Coupang by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 298,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

