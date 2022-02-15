Capital International Sarl Buys 8,098 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

