Capital International Sarl Has $2.21 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital International Sarl lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Chubb stock opened at $202.07 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.97 and its 200-day moving average is $187.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

