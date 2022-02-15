Capital International Sarl Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.38 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

