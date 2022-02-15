Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,735,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,052 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Linde stock opened at $293.51 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.88.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Linde (LIN)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.