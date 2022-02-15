Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its position in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,735,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,052 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock opened at $293.51 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.88.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

