Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

