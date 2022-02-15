Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.28

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $15.97. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 33,787 shares traded.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $298.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

