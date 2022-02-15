Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 44,517 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.84% of TransDigm Group worth $632,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TDG opened at $630.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $624.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

