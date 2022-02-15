Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 595,719 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,719 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 4.38% of Futu worth $578,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,480,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,122,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $202.21.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

