Capital Research Global Investors Buys 6,113,540 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $944,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.15.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

