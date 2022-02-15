Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,240 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 7.41% of Penumbra worth $738,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.14.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $221.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.55. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 243.04 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

