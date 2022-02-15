Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,768,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728,429 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.92% of Peloton Interactive worth $763,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $155.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

