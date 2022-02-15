Capital Research Global Investors Has $764.16 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.38% of Cummins worth $764,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.