Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 101,741 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.27% of Kraft Heinz worth $572,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

