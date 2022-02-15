Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 144.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 5.20% of Guardant Health worth $660,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,687,000 after acquiring an additional 144,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,993,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213,308 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GH opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
