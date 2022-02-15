Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,757,808 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,988,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,757,808 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.84% of Amphenol worth $804,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

