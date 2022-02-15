Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,977 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 9.74% of Integra LifeSciences worth $565,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

NASDAQ IART opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

