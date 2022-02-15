Capital World Investors Acquires 30,169 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $1,064,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $268.37 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.54 and a 200-day moving average of $320.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

