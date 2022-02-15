Capital World Investors Acquires 49,108 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,013,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.44% of Delta Air Lines worth $938,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,538,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

