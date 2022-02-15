Capital World Investors Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.57% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,314,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,563.95 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,587.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,745.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

