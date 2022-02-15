Capital World Investors Has $1.27 Billion Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,662,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,846 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.70% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $1,271,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $40,502,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

