Capital World Investors Has $1.37 Billion Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.86% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,365,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $270.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.