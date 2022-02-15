Capital World Investors Has $1.81 Billion Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954,045 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.53% of Vale worth $1,809,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Vale by 40.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.59.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

