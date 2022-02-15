Capital World Investors Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Capital World Investors raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 165.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 5.28% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $1,264,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,150,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,520,433 shares of company stock valued at $614,426,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

