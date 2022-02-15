Capital World Investors Increases Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Capital World Investors grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 12.00% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,766,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLOK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

