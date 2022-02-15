Capital World Investors Sells 106,414 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.11% of Charter Communications worth $1,447,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $607.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $615.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

