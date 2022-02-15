Capital World Investors Sells 147,347 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,033,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,347 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.91% of Zoetis worth $1,753,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $196.43 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.75 and a 200-day moving average of $211.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.
