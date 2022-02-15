Capital World Investors Sells 2,192 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,553,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.71% of Nasdaq worth $1,843,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $171.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average is $195.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

