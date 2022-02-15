Capital World Investors Sells 234,716 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,028,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234,716 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.41% of Valero Energy worth $1,272,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.