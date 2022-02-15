Capital World Investors Sells 2,811,010 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,168,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,811,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.69% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,741,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.