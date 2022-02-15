Capital World Investors Sells 766,010 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 766,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.01% of American Tower worth $1,219,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $234.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

